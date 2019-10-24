Art class at Senior Center to focus on repurposing greeting cards

Hate to throw away those beautiful greeting cards you receive? If so, please join us at the Pagosa Springs Senior Center on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. for a free class to learn how to make a gift box out of a greeting card.

No reservations or art talent needed. If attending and you have a card(s) you would like to use, bring it(them) along. All other materials will be provided at no charge. These boxes are great for small items such as jewelry, gift cards or money.

The instructor will be Denise Fisk, former art teacher in Iowa.

Zentangle

Zentangle is a form of relaxation using easy-to-learn patterns, drawn by focusing on single lines one at a time. The method focuses on simple, elemental strokes that anyone can draw, regardless of creative ability, and allows the mind and body to release stress while creating beautiful images.

The class instructor will be Roberta Strickland, CZT. She can be reached at 946-4582 or 264-2167.

The next class: will be held Nov. 13, at 1 p.m.

History (Book) Club

Are you interested in reading and talking about history with others? If so, please join us the History (Book) Club and bring your ideas and experiences as we continue a history discussion group at the Senior Center.

The discussions cover many historical subjects based on the preferences of the group. Please come and bring your friends who might also be interested.

Facilitated by Jim Van Liere, the group meets the third Wednesday of every month.

The next meeting will be Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. in the Community Café dining room in the Senior Center.

Health and wellness

The Senior Center is continuing the pilot program which expands health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors. The program includes wellness and blood pressure monitoring or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.

There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.

The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.

The next health and wellness date will be Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Medical alert monitors

Medical alert monitoring systems are available for seniors. We can help you get set up with a system and assist with the monthly service charges to your service provider or if you already have a system in place, we can help supplement the monthly service fees to your provider.

Please call 264-2167 for more information or to sign up.

Memberships

2019 Senior Discount Club Memberships are now offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $8.50 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24 — Chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, squash calabacitas, milk, the salad bar and brownie.

Friday, Oct. 25 — Beef meatloaf, milk, cauliflower mashed with gravy, zucchini medley, salad bar and peach cobbler.

Monday, Oct. 28 — Shrimp scampi with orzo, oven-fried okra, milk, stir-fried zucchini, breadstick with butter and salad bar.

Tuesday, Oct. 29 — Pork zuppa Toscana, eggplant gratin, creamed corn, focaccia bread with butter milk and salad bar.

Wednesday, Oct. 30 — Turkey tetrazzini, split pea soup, glazed carrots, milk, salad bar and Key lime pie.

Thursday, Oct. 31 — Beef brisket on hoagie roll, potato salad, Parmesan green beans roasted with pine nuts, milk, salad bar and butterscotch brownie.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.

