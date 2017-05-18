Arrests made in shooting death

- News
The Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) arrested two people on Sunday, May 14, in connection with the death of an Archuleta County man who was shot Saturday west of Pagosa Springs.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
