Arrests made in Saturday shooting

The Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection with the death of an Archuleta County man who was shot Sunday west of Pagosa Springs.

With the investigation ongoing, the names of the subjects involved are anticipated to be released later this week.

The victim, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was shot at a residence in the Aspen Springs subdivision. An autopsy is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday morning in Durango.

Additional details will be disseminated as they are released.

