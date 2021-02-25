Arizona Reynolds Wall

Arizona Reynolds Wall was born Jan. 25, 1939, in Gainesville, Ga., to Quentin Roosevelt Reynolds and Maggie Viola Smith Reynolds, along with a twin sister. Quickly given the names of Arizona and Utah and not being expected to live, her 16-ounce twin died after living one day and 14-ounce Arizona valiantly lived for over 82 years, passing away on Feb. 9 in Durango, Colo., surrounded by her family.

She was raised in Gainesville, Ga., and went to East Hall High School. She married William Crawford Wall on June 27, 1959, in Gainesville, Ga. They moved out west, living mostly in Pagosa Springs, Colo., as they raised their children. She was known as “Zonie” by all her family and friends from this time on.

Zonie was a hard worker, a homemaker, a devoted wife and mother, and a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. She had a gentle and kind soul, offering love to everyone around her.

She enjoyed creating things with yarn and made beautiful afghans, kitchen and decorative items. She loved to watch game shows, especially “Wheel of Fortune.”

She was easygoing, good natured and cheerful, and enjoyed finding something to laugh about. She enjoyed country music and hymns.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a solid faith in God.

She loved her children to visit and to hear from loved ones who were far away by telephone.

She is survived by her husband, William Crawford Wall; her children: Mary Ann (Troy) Olsen, of Kaysvillle, Utah; Martha (Ruben) Romero and Calvin Wall, of Aztec, N.M.; grandchildren Jesse Romero, Celeste (Jon) Miller, Danielle Olsen, Brandon, Casey and Brittany Thames; five great-grandchildren; and one brother, Rogers Reynolds, of Gainesville, Ga.

She is preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law, two sisters and one brother.

Services were held at the Bayfield Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, Feb. 13, followed by interment at Pine River Cemetery in Bayfield, Colo.