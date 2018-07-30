Area smoke from California fires

- News
Smoke in the area is from the fires currently burning in California, according to Gretchen Fitzgerald, public affairs officer for the San Juan National Forest.
“All of the small fires in the Pagosa District have been controlled,” Fitzgerald said Monday morning, noting that some of the fires are still smoking a bit.
The Serviceberry Fire, she explained, is still smoldering, but has been contained at 41 acres. That fire is located in the Winter Hills area, 6 miles southeast of Pagosa Springs.
