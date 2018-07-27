Area fire restrictions lifted

- News
By Avery Martinez
and Randi Pierce
Staff Writer
Unincorporated Archuleta County and the Town of Pagosa Springs are no longer under fire restrictions.
Archuleta County announced Monday morning that, “Due to the recent rains, higher dew points and improved fire conditions, Stage I Fire Restrictions have been rescinded for all unincorporated land throughout Archuleta County.”
The Pagosa Springs Town Council voted July 19 to eliminate its fire restrictions effective at midnight that night.
“Although the threat of wildland fire has diminished, people are still asked to be cautious and use common sense when using fire,” the statement released by the county notes.
Archuleta County Wildland Fire personnel are still responding to lightning-caused fires within and bordering the county and the fire season is expected to continue through the summer and early fall months.
The Southern Ute Indian Tribe (SUIT) has also rescinded the Stage 1 fire ban, according to a Monday press release.
According to the press release, as of 6 a.m. on July 23 the Stage 1 restrictions were lifted across SUIT lands.
Southern Ute Agency Fire personnel continue to respond to lightning-caused fires, according to the release.
The San Juan National Forest had previously lifted its fire restrictions.
If you have any further questions, please contact Archuleta County Combined Dispatch at 731-2160. Questions about the SUIT’s rescinded regulations can be directed to Southern Ute Agency Fire Management at 563-4571.
