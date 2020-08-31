Area Agency on Aging: Resources continue online

By Kay Kaylor

PREVIEW Columnist

I advocate for residents in extended care and assisted living residences as the region’s lead long-term care ombudsman. I also am a Senior Medicare Patrol and State Health Insurance Assistance Program counselor, all as an employee of San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging (SJBAAA). The many aging and care concerns will be addressed here.

Southwest Center for

Independence (SWCI) calls and services

Through SJBAAA funding, the SWCI is offering phone check-ins, technology assistance and other services to people age 60 and older in the region’s five counties. Services also include providing disability-related technology, help with communication bills and entertainment items as funds allow. Call Ruthie, 903-5880, or email Ruthie@swilc.org for more details.

SWCI also offers online classes, support groups and employment assistance for people ages 18 to 64; call 259-1672.

Caregiving and dementia discussion forums

In addition to virtual classes and support groups, the Alzheimer’s Association (AA) has several forums and message boards at alzconnected.org for anyone living with, connected to or grieving about someone with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. The AA’s 24/7 helpline and information resource is (800) 272-3900.

As mentioned here before, the wide-ranging agingcare.com caregiver forum also allows questions and answers and newsletters to be sent via email. Neither website requires signing in or registration.

A website noted in an AA forum, dementiamentors.org, intends to help those living with dementia “stay social.” In addition to a Facebook page, the organization has weekly virtual memory cafés, with sharing on any subject, and short motivational videos that “will truly inspire you and teach you how to rule your disease.” The videos also show caregivers and friends what it feels like to live with different types of dementia. People also can talk privately with a mentor living with symptoms of dementia in mentor sessions.

SJBAAA offers resources for people age 60 and older or on Medicare. For further information, please call or text 403-2165 or send an email to leadombudsman@sjbaaa.org.