Area Agency on Aging: A scam resource and important dates

By Kay Kaylor

PREVIEW Columnist

I advocate for residents in extended care and assisted living residences as the region’s lead long-term care ombudsman. I also am a Senior Medicare Patrol and State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) counselor, all as an employee of San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging (SJBAAA). The many aging and care concerns will be addressed here.

CARES Act stimulus check deadlines

Deadlines are approaching if you are one of the 12 million people who did not receive a stimulus check for $1,200 or $500 for each qualifying child. Among this group are those who typically do not file tax returns or who have not been employed for a long period. “Non-filers” of taxes, including the 2019 tax year, need to provide information by Oct. 15, and the Internal Revenue Service provides an online tool titled “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here.” People who qualify and did not receive the $500 per child payment can use the same tool until Sept. 30, including a “catch-up” payment for Aug. 15 to Sept. 30. More information is available on irs.gov.

Colorado’s Stop Fraud website

A thorough website not mentioned here before is Stop Fraud Colorado (stopfraudcolorado.gov) by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office. For example, two out of 26 common types of scams on the main page, investment and asset recovery company scams, target retirement savings belonging to older adults. The website provides multiple links and details on protecting yourself, including a Coronavirus Consumer Alert and a way to sign up for emails.

Seminars and infomercials may promise a large income for business opportunities that are illegitimate in an investment scam, such as for a coronavirus vaccine and unproven cures. Scammers take advantage of disasters and emergencies to capitalize on fear and uncertainty.

In an asset recovery scam, con artists create lists of prior victims of fraud and promise to recover money lost by charging a large fee for a third-party recovery company. The company may offer to investigate, provide legal services and recover investments. A victim can do all the same tasks for free, but rarely can recover original funds. Be cautious of unsolicited calls from such a company, beware of pressure sales and demands of secrecy, question claims, and read the fine print.

Medicare annual open enrollment

Medicare beneficiaries who want help to change their prescription drug or Medicare Advantage plan for 2021 may call the agency for appointments with SHIP counselors between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7. In-person appointments are still prohibited, but counselors will help over the phone and offer a meeting on Zoom or other formats.

Look for and read any Evidence of Coverage and Annual Notice of Change mailings you receive from your insurance companies. These might reveal increases in costs or loss of coverage. SHIP counselors use Medicare and Supplemental Plan Finders to help you compare current plans available in the region.

SJBAAA offers resources for people age 60 and older or on Medicare. For further information, please call or text 403-2165 or send an email to leadombudsman@sjbaaa.org.