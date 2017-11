Are you ready for Old Man Winter?

By April Prout-Ralph

Special to The SUN

With winter right around the corner, utility facility owners have a few tips to help with preparation for Mother Nature’s white carpet.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: News, Utilities, Weather