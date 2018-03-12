Are you ready for chocolate fundraising fun on March 17?

- News
By Mike Stoll
Special to The PREVIEW
The Humane Society Chocolate and Other Decadent Delights auction and fundraising dinner will be held March 17 in the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association Clubhouse located at 230 Port Ave.
Tickets are $25 and available at the Humane Society thrift store at 279 Pagosa St., the animal shelter at 465 Cloman Blvd. or by calling 264-5549. Seating is limited and the auction sold out last year, so don’t delay.
This year’s auction is bringing a bit of the “Big Easy” to Pagosa with a March celebration in the spirit of Mardi Gras. Beads, masks and colorful decorations will adorn the venue to help set the mood. Festive attire is certainly encouraged, but not required. Come join the party celebrating chocolate, delightful desserts and Mardi Gras, all to help the dogs and cats of the animal shelter.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for this popular annual event, with plenty of time to socialize and preview more than 30 decadent and delightful dessert creations donated by pastry chefs, bakers, caterers, restaurants and creative chocolatiers. The price of admission includes a delicious catered dinner and dessert. The cash bar will include a selection of wine, beer, soft drinks and a Mardi Gras cocktail.
Buy-It-Now dessert plates will again be part of the evening’s festivities. Each plate features a generous assortment of delectable goodies from local bakers that can be purchased throughout the evening, while supplies last.
The always entertaining balloon pop will also be back by popular demand. Purchase a balloon for $30 and have the opportunity to pop it during the evening to win an assortment of great prizes generously donated by local businesses. Each balloon’s surprise prizes are guaranteed to have a value equivalent to or greater than the purchase price. Balloons are limited and will go on sale after the doors open.
Following dinner, the incredible dessert creations donated by our wonderful bakers will be auctioned to raise much needed funds to help offset the daily operating costs of the Humane Society animal shelter. The shelter provides a safe haven for the lost, abandoned and homeless dogs and cats of Archuleta County until they can be either reunited with their family or adopted into a new home.
This year’s auction will also include the drawing for the winner of the new The Best Things In Life Are Furry raffle. The raffle prize is a brand new 28-inch, two-burner flat-top grill that’s perfect for restaurant-style outdoor cooking. A propane tank and free tank fill has been donated to make a complete grill package. Raffle tickets are only $5 and can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce and Humane Society thrift store and animal shelter. Cash and check only, please.
The Chocolate and Other Decadent Delights auction is a great way to have a fun-filled evening enjoying good company, great food, popping balloons and bidding on delectable chocolate — all in support of the shelter animals. Previous auctions have raised enough funds to buy a year’s worth of food for the nearly 700 dogs and cats that pass through the animal shelter annually. With the support of our generous donors and auction attendees, we hope to make this year’s event equally successful.
The Humane Society of Pagosa Springs does not receive any funding from the Humane Society of the United States, American Humane, the ASPCA or from United Way. The animal shelter relies on revenue from private donations, our thrift store and fundraisers such as this month’s auction to keep the animal shelter operating.
For more information on the auction or other Humane Society programs and services, please contact our administration office at 264-5549. See you at the auction March 17.
