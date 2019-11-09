- News
Halloween-clad students of all ages enjoy time spent with family and friends at Pagosa Springs Elementary School during Arctic Adventure Fall Family Night put together by the Partners In Education Committee on Oct. 24. Students and parents alike were treated to a homemade meal along with an arctic/frozen performance, story time, various games and crafts, and the book fair.
