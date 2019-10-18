Arctic Adventure Book Fair underway

By Lisa Scott

Special to The PREVIEW

The Scholastic Book Fair is presented at Pagosa Springs Elementary School Oct. 14-25 during school hours in the school library. Families, teachers and the community are invited to attend the fair, which will feature a special theme: Arctic Adventure Book Fair — Snow much to Read!

Reading is an essential activity to keep learning skills sharp and to engage the imagination. This is an exciting time for students at the school, and it is a fun and gratifying way to increase interest in reading for pleasure. Students love showing their families the decorations and the books they have their eye on. Students visit the book fair with their class to preview the books for sale, especially the new releases. There are a wide variety of books and price ranges available, and there is always a huge supply of bargain items as low as $1.99.

Family Night will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. The Partners In Education Committee has organized an evening of fun and will provide a delicious, nutritious homemade dinner. Baked potatoes with chili and toppings will be served with salad and dessert. Families can participate in the arctic/frozen performance, story time by the Sisson Library librarian, various guessing games and crafts, and the book fair will be open.

Individuals attending the book fair can also help build individual classroom libraries by purchasing a book for a teacher through the Classroom Wish List Program that is highlighted within the book fair.

The hallway and entrance to the library have been decorated with the arctic theme, including arctic animals, glaciers and icicles. Students also view the author DVD, supplied by Scholastic, which features authors discussing the books they wrote with kids in mind.

The elementary school hosts one book fair per semester and has since1982. Proceeds from the event are taken in the form of books for the school library and Scholastic dollars. Scholastic dollars are used to order a vast array of educational supplies at a considerable discount. Proceeds continue to be used to “makeover” classrooms to offer flexible seating and work spaces that are comfortable for students of all heights, sizes and learning styles. Today, classrooms are communities that focus on learning and inspire creativity and collaboration.

There are products for all age ranges and many excellent gift ideas. Inventory includes newly released titles, award-winning titles, annual favorites, children’s classics, beautiful hardback books, and books and products from more than 150 publishers.

Families, educators and the community are invited to attend the book fair as a shopper or volunteer during book fair hours as the event is hosted in the school library and staffed by volunteers. For more information or to volunteer, contact Aubrie Limebrook at (808) 721-6876.

