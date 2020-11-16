Archuleta Seniors Inc. announces updates, opportunities

By Cheryl Wilkinson

Archuleta Seniors Inc.

Archuleta Seniors Inc. (ASI) is pleased to announce the following updates and opportunities:

Nutrition program

• We welcome Jillian Lucero as our new executive chef. She is working with our center coordinator, Cheryl Wilkinson, to make sure that our nutrition programs are serving enjoyable, high-quality meals and snacks for our 60 and better consumers and the community as a whole.

• We are providing drive-thru pickup options, as well as county bus delivery for congregate meals while the Community Café is closed. A COVID-related grant allowed us to purchase additional hot boxes, which allowed us to collaborate with the county for deliveries.

• We are very grateful to the county for making this option possible, as there are many consumers who cannot travel during the pandemic and the winter season for meal pickup.

• We are, as always, delivering Meals on Wheels.

New programming: online and telephone access

• Mather — the industry leader in senior living and research, dedicated to creating “Ways to Age Well” — is graciously providing support to ASI to link our community to its “Aging Well” resources.

• Professional caregiver, family caregiver and other up-to-date information is available. You can look through those offerings on our site: http://www.psseniors.org/.

• There are download printable resources, as well as a links to sign up to enjoy a bevy of virtual (online or phone) fun, educational and social opportunities. No need to register in advance.

• Mather has partnered with the esteemed arts and education organization, the Chautauqua Institution, and you can register to participate on Mather’s website for access to lectures, seminars, topical discussions, world-class performances and much more. You can browse and register through Mather’s website at https://www.mather.com/.

Community advisor

engagement

• Individuals in our community inform our programming and activities by contributing their unique skills to provide community stakeholder input.

• If you would like to work with us on selected special projects and collaborations, please contact Marya Roddis, our resource development support, at marya@psseniors.org.

You can see more about our organization, meal reservation options and programs at our website: http://www.psseniors.org/.