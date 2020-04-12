Archuleta School District bus food delivery

- News
Archuleta School District bus drivers Nancy Lu-Walls and Doug Call deliver food to children along one delivery route on April 1. The district is committed to feeding all children up to age 18. Sack meals containing breakfast and lunch are prepared by the food service team and delivered to bus routes or are picked up at Pagosa Springs High School. More information is available at www.mypagosaschools.com.
