Archuleta Nonprofit Coalition outlines goals for 2020

By Royce Gomez

Special to The SUN

The Archuleta Nonprofit Coalition (ANC) was formed to bring cohesiveness, collaboration and synergy among the nonprofit organizations in Archuleta County. Currently, ANC has approximately 15 active organizations who attend the monthly meetup.

The organization’s goal is to meet monthly, bringing expertise and discussion to help nonprofits collaborate and thrive in a community with limited resources.

The ANC exists to:

• Launch an Annual Volunteer Fair in the spring to educate the public about nonprofits, as well as increase volunteerism within the nonprofits.

• Design a digital map creating a visual of the nonprofit sector in Archuleta County.

• Increase fundraising requests being awarded to Archuleta nonprofit organizations and maximize collaboration and sustainable initiatives in seeking grants.

We live in a community that is generous and has resources for the underserved populations, such as single mothers, at-risk youth and homelessness. In addition, there are several nonprofit organizations that exist to protect and preserve our outdoor spaces.

The ANC opens its monthly meeting to all nonprofits and often has a speaker bringing expertise to help run your nonprofits more effectively. It meets the second Wednesday of every month in the Axis Health System board room. For more information, contact Neil Umali at 264-4483, Ext. 0.

