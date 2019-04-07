Archuleta Democratic Club to meet April 9

By John Porco

Special to The SUN

The Archuleta County Democratic Party (ACDP) is pleased to announce the second meeting of the new Archuleta Democratic Club. The March meeting attracted 40 participants.

The intent is to provide an opportunity for dialogue on progressive ideas in an informal social setting, as well as providing an update on party activities, locally, statewide and nationally.

The lunch will be held at Pagosa Brewing Company on Tuesday, April 9. We will begin gathering at 11:30 a.m. to allow some time for socializing, with lunch beginning at noon. There is no admission fee, but all participants will be asked to order lunch.

Our speaker will be Holly Metzler, candidate for the La Plata Electric Association board. Her opponent, Michael Whiting, has a schedule conflict, but will provide a statement to be read. We have also invited the county commissioners to provide an update on the planning, construction and funding for the new jail, but have not yet received confirmation.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP to Becky Herman, chair of the ACDP, at becky.herman98@gmail.com or at 903-0788 so that we can provide a count to the restaurant. All people are welcome at the lunch.

