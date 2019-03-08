Archuleta Democratic Club formed, to meet monthly

By John Porco

Special to The SUN

The Archuleta County Democratic Party (ACDP) is pleased to announce the formation of the Archuleta Democratic Club, which will meet monthly. The intent is to provide an opportunity for dialogue on progressive ideas in an informal social setting.

Each meeting will feature a speaker on a topic of interest to Democrats and other concerned citizens, as well as occasional elected officials and candidates. There will be an opportunity for participants to suggest subjects for future meetings.

Plans for the inaugural club meeting are now in place. The lunch will be held at noon on Tuesday, March 12, at the Pagosa Brewing Company. There is no admission fee, but all participants will be asked to order lunch.

Our speaker will be Robin Young, the county Extension agent, who will discuss the new Resilient Archuleta initiative. Some of you may have attended the initial Resilient Archuleta public meeting a few weeks ago, which was very well received.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP to Becky Herman, chair of the ACDP, at becky.herman98@gmail.com or at 903-0788 so that we can provide a count to the restaurant. All people are welcome at the lunch.

Follow these topics: Clubs, Lifestyle, News, Political, Top Stories