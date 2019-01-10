Archuleta County’s elected officials

SUN photo/Randi Pierce
Archuleta County’s elected officials pose with Sixth Judicial District Court Judge Jeffrey Wilson Tuesday morning after the county’s newly elected and re-elected officials were sworn in. In back, left to right, are: Commissioner Alvin Schaaf, Commissioner Steve Wadley, Wilson, Judge Justin Fay, Coroner Brandon Bishop and Surveyor Dean Schultz. In front, left to right, are: Treasurer Elsa White, Commissioner Ron Maez, Sheriff Rich Valdez, Clerk and Recorder Kristy Archuleta, and Assessor Natalie Woodruff.

