Archuleta County Vets4Vets to award 2020 Benny Lohman scholarships June 2

By Joe King
Veterans for Veterans of Archuleta County

A general meeting of the Archuleta County Vets4Vets will be held Tuesday, June 2, at 9 a.m. at the Pagosa Springs Veterans Memorial Park at 220 Vista Blvd. 

This will be an outdoor meeting, so bring a lawn chair. 

We will be serving coffee and breakfast burritos at 9 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. 

The agenda will include a welcome back, update on organization business and the awarding of the 2020 Benny Lohman scholarships to three Pagosa Springs High School graduates.

We encourage you to practice social distancing, wear a face mask, don’t shake hands and bring hand sanitizer.

We look forward to getting our organization back in business.

 

Email, RSS Follow

By Pagosa Springs SUN Online
This story was posted on June 1, 2020.