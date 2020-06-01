Archuleta County Vets4Vets to award 2020 Benny Lohman scholarships June 2

By Joe King

Veterans for Veterans of Archuleta County

A general meeting of the Archuleta County Vets4Vets will be held Tuesday, June 2, at 9 a.m. at the Pagosa Springs Veterans Memorial Park at 220 Vista Blvd.

This will be an outdoor meeting, so bring a lawn chair.

We will be serving coffee and breakfast burritos at 9 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

The agenda will include a welcome back, update on organization business and the awarding of the 2020 Benny Lohman scholarships to three Pagosa Springs High School graduates.

We encourage you to practice social distancing, wear a face mask, don’t shake hands and bring hand sanitizer.

We look forward to getting our organization back in business.

