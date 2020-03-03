Archuleta County unofficial results 2020 Presidential Primary

Results provided by Archuleta County Clerk’s Office. More details will be in this week’s SUN.

President of the United States – Democrat 

Cory Booker 4

Tulsi Gabbard 23

Bernie Sanders 639

Elizabeth Warren 320

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente 2

Marianne Williamson 7

Deval Patrick 0

Michael R. Bloomberg 370

Robby Wells 0

Andrew Yang 2

Joseph R. Biden 457

Tom Steyer 13

Rita Krichevsky 4

Total Votes 1,841

President of the United States – Republican

Matthew John Matern 39

Robert Ardini 10

Joe Walsh 47

Donald J. Trump 2,488

Bill Weld 81

Zoltan G. Istvan 7

Total Votes 2,672

By Pagosa SUN Online
This story was posted on March 3, 2020.