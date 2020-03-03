Archuleta County unofficial results 2020 Presidential Primary

- News
Results provided by Archuleta County Clerk’s Office. More details will be in this week’s SUN.
President of the United States – Democrat
Cory Booker 4
Tulsi Gabbard 23
Bernie Sanders 639
Elizabeth Warren 320
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente 2
Marianne Williamson 7
Deval Patrick 0
Michael R. Bloomberg 370
Robby Wells 0
Andrew Yang 2
Joseph R. Biden 457
Tom Steyer 13
Rita Krichevsky 4
Total Votes 1,841
President of the United States – Republican
Matthew John Matern 39
Robert Ardini 10
Joe Walsh 47
Donald J. Trump 2,488
Bill Weld 81
Zoltan G. Istvan 7
Total Votes 2,672
