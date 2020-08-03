Archuleta County Stage 1 fire restriction rescinded

Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office

Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with Pagosa Fire Protection District, hereby notifies residents of Archuleta County that the current Stage 1 fire restriction has been rescinded, effective as of noon, Monday, Aug. 3.

Please continue to follow safe burning practices and remember, that in accordance with Archuleta County Resolution 18-2017, all open burning requires a permit. Permits can be purchased from Pagosa Fire Protection District at Station I, 191 N Pagosa Blvd, Pagosa Springs.