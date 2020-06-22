Archuleta County resident tests positive for COVID-19

- News
San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) and Pagosa Springs Medical Center confirmed late Monday afternoon that Archuleta County has another new positive case of COVID-19.
The patient is a resident of Archuleta County, according to the announcement, making nine cases among county residents.
According to the announcement, “The patient is in isolation and SJBPH is conducting contact tracing to quarantine and educate any individuals who may have been exposed. Due to patient privacy, no additional information is reported about the patient.”