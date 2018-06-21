Archuleta County Republican Women

Photo courtesy Sandy Artzberger

Archuleta County Republican Women’s President Carol Melberg (back) and First Vice President Sandy Artzberger presented Deputy Mike Sindelar from the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office with a bullet-proof vest for Edo, the drug-sniffing K-9. The vest was made possible through the generous donations of members and from collections at the June car show. Looking on are meeting guest speakers Sen. Don Coram and UC Regent Glen Gallegos.

 

 

Photo courtesy Sandy Artzberger
Edo, the drug-sniffing K-9, demonstrated his skills and modeled his new bullet-proof vest at the Archuleta County Republican Women’s meeting June 12. The vest, costing $900, was made possible through the generous donations of members and from collections at the June car show.

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on June 21, 2018.