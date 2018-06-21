- News
Archuleta County Republican Women’s President Carol Melberg (back) and First Vice President Sandy Artzberger presented Deputy Mike Sindelar from the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office with a bullet-proof vest for Edo, the drug-sniffing K-9. The vest was made possible through the generous donations of members and from collections at the June car show. Looking on are meeting guest speakers Sen. Don Coram and UC Regent Glen Gallegos.
