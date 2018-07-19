Archuleta County nonprofit organizations invited to apply for a Mountain View Homemakers monetary donation

By Tozi Rubin

Special to The PREVIEW

Nonprofit organizations located in Archuleta County are invited to apply for a 2018 Mountain View Homemakers monetary donation.

Eligible applicants must directly impact the women, men or children of Archuleta County. To receive an application, email a request to Cathy Ashford at cathyashford@aol.com or call her at (903) 815-5057.

To be eligible for consideration, completed applications must be received no later than Aug. 13.

