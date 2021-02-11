Archuleta County moves to Blue: Caution on dial

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

When the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released its updated COVID-19 dial framework, called the “Dial 2.0,” Archuleta County moved from Level Orange: High Risk to Level Blue: Caution.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.