Archuleta County Golf Tournament marks 21st year for United Way

By Jodi Jahrling

Special to The SUN

Join United Way of Southwest Colorado for a day of golf and community at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club on June 22. This long-time event includes 18 holes of golf, lunch and great prizes.

The entry fee is $80 per person, which includes green fee, cart, gift bag, lunch and awards ceremony. If you are not a golfer and would still like to support, a lunch-only option is available for $20.

“In United Way’s 40-plus-year history of service to southwest Colorado, we have found that when people join together for the common good, things change for the better,” said Lynn Urban, president and CEO. “United Way targets barriers local families and individuals face that prevent them from thriving. We are seeking your support as a player, as a donor and/or as a business sponsor.”

Donations to United Way are invested in Archuleta County programs that are meeting needs in the areas of education, self-reliance and health. Following are some of the programs that will benefit from the Archuleta County Golf Tournament:

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Colorado.

• Community Connections.

• Pagosa Outreach Connection.

• Rise Above Violence.

• Seeds of Learning.

• Tri-County Headstart.

To register as an individual or a team, or to become a sponsor, contact Jodi Jahrling, special events manager, at jodij@unitedway-swco.org or call 247-9444, ext. 10. You can also register online and get detailed information at www.unitedway-swco.org/pagosagolf.

