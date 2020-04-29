Archuleta County free legal clinic set for May 8

By Ric Morgan

Special to The PREVIEW

The upcoming Archuleta County Virtual Pro Se Clinic (VPC) Free Legal Clinic will be May 8 from 2 to 3 p.m. To be added to the sign-up sheet, send an email titled “Sign-up for Free Legal Clinic,” plus your name and phone number, to ruby@pagosalibrary.org.

Despite the COVID-19 closures of libraries across Colorado, the VPC clinics will still be held as scheduled. We’re able to do this and keep clinic patrons safe because our volunteer attorneys already work remotely.

As a work-around, instead of clinic patrons coming in person to your local public library (which is closed), the volunteer attorney will call each clinic patron’s telephone directly, during clinic hours, using the phone number provided to your library staff. Although VPC clinic patrons will see a slight shift in how our free legal support is delivered, they should experience no significant disruption in service.

Your local library staff will schedule all appointments and the volunteer attorney will call each clinic patron directly by telephone. For this reason, it is especially important that a reliable phone number be included for scheduling clinic patrons. Space is limited.

