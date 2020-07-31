Archuleta County Fair goes virtual

By Shelly Cox

Archuleta County Fair Board

The 2020 Archuleta County Fair was not completely canceled by the Archuleta County Fair Board. In its resolution to cancel the fair, the board specified that it would deploy every resource it could to help the 4-H youth program and Livestock Committee run a successful 2020 fair focused on participants in 4-H projects and the Junior Livestock Sale.

The fair board facilitated running fiber on the fairgrounds to ensure the 4-H leaders could stream the live events on Thursday and Friday to allow the general public to view and participate in the projects.

The Livestock Kids have worked hard on their projects in the hopes of being able to provide a buyer with quality raised meat, and the Archuleta County Livestock Committee is dedicated to providing a venue in which these hardworking kids can showcase and sell their projects, a venue that ensures the safety of the kids, buyers and volunteers.

The committee will be holding the Junior Livestock Auction online on Aug. 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. Join us on Saturday and bid on that grand champion turkey, rabbit, steer or whatever is your favorite and show your support for these kids who have raised these animals through this difficult year.

For details on how to preregister as a buyer, complete add-ons or to see show schedule, visit www.archuletacountyfair.com or call the Extension Office at 264-5931.