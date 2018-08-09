Archuleta County Fair dedicated to the memory of Elaine Nossaman

Photo courtesy Jeff Laydon

This year’s Archuleta County Fair was dedicated to the memory of Elaine Nossaman, April 19, 1926-April 17, 2015. Nossaman gave a lifetime of service to youth, 4-H programs and the County Fair. Nossaman’s family accepted a plaque in her honor during Saturday’s Chuckwagon Dinner. Pictured, left to right, are granddaughter Lauren Felts-Salazar, daughter Cindy Spear, great-granddaughter Sophia Salazar and daughter Susan Nossaman.

This story was posted on August 9, 2018.