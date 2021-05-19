Archuleta County Department of Human Services recognized for outstanding performance

By Matthew Dodson

Archuleta County Department

of Human Services

The Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) recognized Archuleta County for 2020 C-Stat Distinguished Performance.

The county’s outstanding performance efforts were tied to programs that help Coloradans, including helping more local families move toward a stronger economic future by connecting Coloradans with meaningful work opportunities and workforce development programs, delivering crucial food and energy assistance in a timely manner, and keeping vulnerable adults and children safe.

“2020 was a year full of challenges, growth and comradery. It brought unprecedented change and it also brought unprecedented dedication, commitment and achievement from our county partners,” said CDHS Executive Director Michelle Barnes. “Archuleta County is leading the way as a top performer by delivering fast and consistent services, especially during the pandemic. I am proud of Archuleta County in supporting people slipping into poverty and those already in it, keeping kids and seniors safe, and supporting families while out of work and out of school.”

C-Stat is a performance management tool that allows CDHS to better focus on and improve performance outcomes that enhance people’s lives. The Distinguished Performance Award recognizes counties that are timely, safe and accurate in work and meeting goals. Counties that meet their goals are more likely to be meeting the needs of individuals and families in their community, and more likely to have higher completion rates of applications. Ten counties received a 2020 C-Stat Distinguished Performance Award.

Counties identified as distinguished performers were (in alphabetical order): Archuleta, Broomfield, Dolores, Eagle, El Paso, Gunnison, Rio Blanco, Sedgwick, Weld and Yuma.

“ACDHS has accomplished so much this year. And, every member of our team has contributed to the overall success of our organization,” said Matthew Dodson, ACDHS director. “As I always have said, this recognition is appreciated and being a distinguished performer is a true honor and, most importantly, we at ACDHS (a.k.a the ‘A-TEAM’) recognize that the C-STAT metrics and scores are so, so much more and represent individuals served and services provided.

“I am so incredibly proud of this accomplishment, our ability to serve this community and this team.”

C-Stat is a performance-based analysis strategy that allows every program within CDHS to better focus on and improve performance outcomes. By identifying areas of focus, CDHS determines what is working and what needs improvement. By measuring the impact of day-to-day efforts, CDHS is able to make more informed, collaborative decisions to align efforts and resources to affect positive change.