Archuleta County Department of Human Services honored with C-Stat award for third year in a row

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

The Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) recognized the Archuleta County Department of Human Services (ACDHS) for C-Stat Distinguished Performance for the third consecutive year.

In an email to The SUN, Matthew Dodson, director of ACDHS, shared the statement he made to his staff regarding the award.

“Being an Agent of Change is often a tough badge to bear. It is rare that those we serve say ‘thank you’ or express their gratitude directly as many of them seeking our support are experiencing a hardship or a difficult time in their life. Your work sometimes goes unnoticed. But the impact? Oh, the impact is very measurable!

“You keep children, families and adults moving along a path of being stable, safer, healthier, and thriving while empowering them and affecting real change.

“Today we are here to celebrate your individual and collective success. You truly are the A-TEAM and I am inspired by all you do on behalf of others.

“I am proud to ‘strain in the mud and the muck to move things forward’ with all of you and know the work you do is hard.

“Our county is a better place because of you.”

“C-Stat is a performance management tool that allows CDHS to better focus on and improve performance outcomes that enhance people’s lives. The Distinguished Performance Award recognizes counties that are timely, safe and accurate in work and meeting goals. Counties that meet their goals are more likely to be meeting the needs of individuals and families in their community, and more likely to have higher completion rates of applications,” a press release from CDHS notes.

“… the A-TEAM met or exceeded performance measured across the board and more importantly means that our service delivery met the needs of citizens and our community,” Dodson’s statement reads. “Not just numbers, people!!!! And, a reflection of our commitment to supporting others with a hand up.”