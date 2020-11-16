Archuleta County COVID-19 free community testing days, hours announced

By Claire Ninde

San Juan Basin Public Health

To address community demand for COVID-19 testing, San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) is working with Pagosa Springs Medical Center, Archuleta County and the Town of Pagosa Springs, to provide COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and Friday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. each day. The test site is located at the Archuleta County Fairgrounds at 344 U.S. 84.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, those who believe they may have been exposed either through known contact or general community interaction, and people in critical sectors who are in frequent contact with the public — early childhood, K-12, first responders and critical government services, should get tested at the free community testing site. No appointment is needed.

With the importance of testing in fighting the spread of the virus, SJBPH wants to make it as convenient and accessible as possible for everyone and will continue to work to expand COVID-19 testing options in Archuleta County.

SJBPH understands how challenging the COVID-19 pandemic is for everyone, and agency staff sincerely appreciate the efforts of all community members to wear face coverings, social distance, stay home if sick and wash hands well to contain the spread of the virus. SJBPH reminds anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or anyone who is concerned that they may have been exposed either through known contact or general community interaction, to get tested.