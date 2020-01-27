Archuleta County 4-H food drive

Archuleta County 4-H clubs held their annual food drive in the months of December and January. Community service is one of many life skills that 4-H teaches the youth in our community. Clubs competed against each other to bring in the most number of food items, with Colorado Kids Club bringing in a whopping total of 179 items. Overall, approximately 350 items were collected and given to local food pantries in Archuleta County. Dennis Schick, local food pantry coordinator, attended the January council meeting to receive the food collected.

