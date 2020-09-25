Archuleta and La Plata Counties achieve Safer at Home Level 1 designation

San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) announced today that both Archuleta and La Plata counties have moved into the Safer at Home Level 1 phase of reopening by meeting specific criteria defined by the state. Reaching this next, less-restrictive phase in the state’s public health order framework means that maximum gathering sizes and venue capacities may increase depending on the size of the event and venue. Visit the CDPHE Safer at Home website for the full list of changes.

Archuleta and La Plata counties qualified for Safer At Home Level 1 status by maintaining low numbers of new COVID-19 cases, low rates of people testing positive at local testing sites, and seeing no increase in hospitalizations within the counites, all for the last fourteen days. Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or believes they have been exposed either through a known exposure or through community transmission should get tested.

“We appreciate the hard work of local businesses, organizations, and individuals in taking the right steps to be able to achieve this next phase in the state’s dial framework,” said Liane Jollon, SJBPH’s Executive Director. “Keeping our communities safe so we can gradually ease restrictions requires all of us working together to maintain crucially important public health precautions,” she said. “We are urging everyone to remain vigilant in maintaining these precautions in order to continue to move forward.”

SJPBH continues to highlight the following important public health precautions:

Keep at least 6 feet of space between yourself and others

6 feet of space between yourself and others Wear face coverings in public places and when interacting with others

Stay home if you are sick

Get tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms or believe that you’ve been exposed

For information about all phases of the state’s COVID-19 dial framework for public health protections, visithttps://covid19.colorado.gov/data/covid-19-dial.

For the most up to date information on how to take precautions against the spread of COVID-19, visit SJBPH’s website at:https://sjbpublichealth.org/coronavirus/