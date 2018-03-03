Arboles shooting investigation underway

- News
According to Archuleta County Sheriff Rich Valdez, the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Department was notified shortly after 3 p.m. Friday of a shooting incident that occurred in the Arboles area.
Sheriff’s office personnel responded to the scene along with the Southern Ute Police Department and a Los Pinos ambulance.
A deceased victim, believed to be a juvenile, was discovered at the scene. The scene was secured and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations from Grand Junction is currently investigating the incident.
No arrest has been made.
Valdez said the incident was an isolated event and there is no cause for safety concerns.
More information will be provided as the investigation allows.
