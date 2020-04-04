April 4 COVID-19 Colorado case summary: Six cases in Archuleta County

San Juan Basin Public Health is reporting the following:

COVID-19 Case Update as of 5:00 pm on 4/4/20:

La Plata County: 31

Archuleta County: 6

Colorado: 4,565

Colorado deaths: 126

The best way to slow the spread of the virus is to follow the governor’s ‘stay at home’ order. If you need to leave your home to meet essential needs, practice aggressive social distancing measures.

Colorado Case Summary (Updated 4/4/20 at 4:00 p.m.)

Note: This summary only includes data through 4/3 and does not reflect cases since then.

4,565 cases*

875 hospitalized

54 counties

23,900 people tested

126 deaths

30 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.





