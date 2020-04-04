April 4 COVID-19 Colorado case summary: Six cases in Archuleta County

- News
San Juan Basin Public Health is reporting the following:
COVID-19 Case Update as of 5:00 pm on 4/4/20:
La Plata County: 31
Archuleta County: 6
Colorado: 4,565
Colorado deaths: 126
The best way to slow the spread of the virus is to follow the governor’s ‘stay at home’ order. If you need to leave your home to meet essential needs, practice aggressive social distancing measures.
Learn more here: https://sjbpublichealth.org/coronavirus/
Colorado Case Summary (Updated 4/4/20 at 4:00 p.m.)
Note: This summary only includes data through 4/3 and does not reflect cases since then.
4,565 cases*
875 hospitalized
54 counties
23,900 people tested
126 deaths
30 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.
Find Colorado COVID-19 Data on CDPHE’s Open Data Portal
Access the case summary data files
