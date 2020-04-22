April 22 Colorado COVID-10 case summary: Archuleta case count remains at 8, data entry error in report

NOTE: The following data reflects an error in the Archuleta County case count, according to San Juan Basin Public Health. The number of cases remains at 8 for the county.

COVID19 Update
10,878 Cases
2,123 Hospitalized
56 Counties
50,645 People tested
508 deaths

Last update: April 22, 2020 | 4 p.m.

Note: This summary only includes data through 4/21 and does not reflect cases since then.

 

By Pagosa SUN Online
This story was posted on April 22, 2020.