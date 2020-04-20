April 20 Colorado COVID-19 case summary

La Plata County: 51

Archuleta County: 8

Colorado: 10,106

Deaths in Colorado: 449

Updated 4/20/20 4:22 PM

Please note: the following state data does not reflect the eight cases in Archuleta County due to a lag in reporting.

Data is updated daily by about 4 p.m. and includes cases reported through the previous day. This reporting gap gives our epidemiologists time to review the data and improve the accuracy. Due to this delay, our numbers may be different than what is being reported by local public health departments. As cases continue to be investigated the data in this report is subject to change.

Note: This summary only includes data through 4/18 and does not reflect cases since then.

10,106 Cases*
1,880 Hospitalized
56 Counties
47,466 People tested**
113 Outbreaks
449 Deaths

Last update: April 20, 2020 | 4 p.m.

Note: This summary only includes data through 4/19 and does not reflect cases since then.

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results. 

