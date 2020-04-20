April 20 Colorado COVID-19 case summary

Coronavirus Outbreak Summary

La Plata County: 51

Archuleta County: 8

Colorado: 10,106

Deaths in Colorado: 449

Updated 4/20/20 4:22 PM

Please note: the following state data does not reflect the eight cases in Archuleta County due to a lag in reporting.

Data is updated daily by about 4 p.m. and includes cases reported through the previous day. This reporting gap gives our epidemiologists time to review the data and improve the accuracy. Due to this delay, our numbers may be different than what is being reported by local public health departments. As cases continue to be investigated the data in this report is subject to change.

Note: This summary only includes data through 4/18 and does not reflect cases since then.