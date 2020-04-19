April 19 Colorado COVID-19 case summary

COVID-19 Case update as of 4:16 pm on 4/19/20:

La Plata County: 50
Archuleta County: 8
Colorado: 9,730
Colorado deaths: 422

The best way to slow the spread of the virus is to follow the governor’s ‘stay at home’ order. If you need to leave your home to meet essential needs, practice aggressive social distancing measures including wearing a face-covering.

Learn more here: https://sjbpublichealth.org/coronavirus/

Note: The following state data is lagging and doesn’t reflect the eight cases reported in Archuleta County.

Data is updated daily by about 4 p.m. and includes cases reported through the previous day. This reporting gap gives our epidemiologists time to review the data and improve the accuracy. Due to this delay, our numbers may be different than what is being reported by local public health departments. As cases continue to be investigated the data in this report is subject to change.

Note: This summary only includes data through 4/18 and does not reflect cases since then.

 9,730 Cases*

1,813 Hospitalized

56 Counties

46,195 People tested**

111 Outbreaks

422 Deaths

Last update: April 19, 2020 | 4 p.m.

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results. 

