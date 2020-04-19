April 19 Colorado COVID-19 case summary

- News
COVID-19 Case update as of 4:16 pm on 4/19/20:
La Plata County: 50
Archuleta County: 8
Colorado: 9,730
Colorado deaths: 422
The best way to slow the spread of the virus is to follow the governor’s ‘stay at home’ order. If you need to leave your home to meet essential needs, practice aggressive social distancing measures including wearing a face-covering.
Learn more here: https://sjbpublichealth.org/coronavirus/
Note: The following state data is lagging and doesn’t reflect the eight cases reported in Archuleta County.
Data is updated daily by about 4 p.m. and includes cases reported through the previous day. This reporting gap gives our epidemiologists time to review the data and improve the accuracy. Due to this delay, our numbers may be different than what is being reported by local public health departments. As cases continue to be investigated the data in this report is subject to change.
Note: This summary only includes data through 4/18 and does not reflect cases since then.
1,813 Hospitalized
56 Counties
46,195 People tested**
111 Outbreaks
422 Deaths
Last update: April 19, 2020 | 4 p.m.
Note: This summary only includes data through 4/18 and does not reflect cases since then.
*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.
**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.
Find Colorado COVID-19 Data on CDPHE’s Open Data Portal
Access the case summary data files
