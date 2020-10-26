Applications still being accepted for adopt-a-road program

By Chris Mannara

Staff Writer

The joint adopt-a-road program that was launched by Archuleta County and the Town of Pagosa Springs in May is still accepting applications for roads to be adopted.

In an email to The SUN, Archuleta County Administrative Assistant Jamie Jones noted that four roads, or sections of roads, have been adopted so far.

According to Jones, the Pagosa Springs Masonic Lodge has adopted Light Plant Road, the Archuleta County Republican Women have adopted the first 5 miles of County Road 500, the Timber Ridge subdivision homeowners’ association adopted Bristlecone Drive, and Maruicio and Veronica Medina have adopted the paved section of County Road 411, which equates to about 2 miles.

The program seeks to maintain the natural beauty of the state by keeping roadside litter at a minimum while also supporting local businesses, nonprofits and other organizations.

According to an application for the program, there is a preference for four or more collection days, while three are mandatory.

For sponsoring organizations, the county will provide high visibility vests and litter collection bags, according to the application.

“So far the locals are helping a lot just by signing up for a road. We will continue to make aware that we have this program and work with anyone that wishes to adopt a road,” Jones wrote.

In an email to The SUN on Wednesday, Town Manager Andrea Phillips noted that two groups volunteered for the adopt-a-road program in town limits.

The Daughters of the American Revolution adopted Village Drive from Pinon to North Pagosa Boulevard, and Pagosa Pines RV Park has adopted the San Juan Riverwalk from Town Park to Apache Street.

According to Phillips, both groups have participated in cleanup days.

“The Town is pleased with the current groups and is excited to add more miles of road to our Adopt a Road program in the future,” Phillips wrote.

A press release written in May notes that the town and county worked together on this effort to provide an opportunity for service organizations and volunteer groups to do a cleanup project and to interact as a team for a positive impact on the local community.

“Groups can pick a road or section of road and, through their group, coordinate clean up days for that stretch of road. A sign can be installed indicating the group’s adoption of the road,” that press release reads.

Both the town and county have received complaints from residents about trash and debris in the rights of way of roadways, which are sections that tend to become littered, according to the press release.

“Staff does not have the time to go down every roadside area to clean up the debris,” the press release notes.

For a list of eligible roads, interested parties are encouraged to contact Jones at 264-8309 or jjones@archuletacounty.org, or Town Public Works Director Martin Schmidt at mschmidt@pagosasprings.co.gov.