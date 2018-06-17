Applications now available for Fourth of July parade

- News
By John Shepard
Special to The SUN
The Rotary Fourth of July parade will be held on July 4 starting at 10 a.m.
Applications and general information are now available at the Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce and from The Pagosa Springs SUN online, www.pagosasun.com.
Free entries come in four categories: Youth Group, Non-Profit/Service, Individual/Family and Commercial. The parade committee encourages all entrants to decorate their floats in red, white and blue celebrating our nation’s Independence Day.
Staging begins at 8:30 a.m. on July 4 in the Pagosa Springs High School parking lot (use 5th Street by the park, not 8th Street). As in years past, candy can only be handed out by those walking in the parade when they get past the clock tower so the kids stay safe and out of harm’s way.
Applications are due Friday, June 30. For more information, contact Rotary parade co-chairs Shellie Peterson (Shellie@centurytel.net) or John Shepard (jcshepard.aicp@gmail.com).
