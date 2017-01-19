Here we go again; Storm to begin this afternoon

- News
A series of Pacific storm systems will influence western Colorado late this afternoon through the middle of next week. The heaviest snow is expected over the Southern and Central Mountains of Colorado, and the southern valleys among the Four Corners region, including Pagosa Springs.
Snow-packed and icy roads will develop over the mountain passes tonight and Friday, and again over the weekend. Most lower valleys will see a rain/snow mix at times during the afternoons changing over to all snow overnight.
For the southwest Colorado mountains, light snow begins this afternoon, becoming moderate to heavy at times this afternoon and evening. There will be periods of moderate-to-heavy snowfall through early next week.
At lower elevations, light rain or a rain/snow mix will begin this afternoon, changing to all snow by this evening. Snow will become moderate at times this evening and overnight with occasional lulls Friday afternoon before picking up again Friday evening with moderate-to-heavy snowfall through Saturday afternoon.
Snow accumulation in the San Juan Mountains is expected to be 10 to 20 inches with locally higher amounts on west and southwest facing slopes through Saturday evening. An additional 1-to-2 feet will be possible through early next week.
Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches is expected over the Four Corners valleys, including Pagosa Springs. Locally higher amounts are expected in the foothills of the San Juans.
Snow rates of up to 1 inch per hour are expected in the mountains with wind gusts 10 to 30 mph. At lower elevations, snow rates of up to 1/2 inch per hour are predicted with wind gusts of 5 to 10 mph.
Another stronger storm will impact the region Sunday evening through Tuesday. Details on this storm will come later.
