Another round of snow in the forecast

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Archuleta County Office of Emergency Management
A vigorous jet stream will bring another round of heavy wind-driven snow to the Continental Divide from tonight through Tuesday morning, with the heaviest snow falling from Monday into Tuesday morning. 10-20 inches of snow will be possible with locally heavier snow amounts possible on west and southwest facing slopes with considerable blowing and drifting snow likely.
Meanwhile, strong damaging wind gusts are expected to spread into the southeast mountains and Interstate 25 corridor from later tonight into early Tuesday morning. A high-wind warning has been issues for these locations. Wind gusts in excess of 75 mph are anticipated across the mountains with wind gusts in excess of 60 mph at times expected over the lower elevations along and west of I-25. These strong winds will be capable of producing areas of blowing snow from the previous existing snow-pack on the ground.
Follow these topics: News, Top Stories, Updates