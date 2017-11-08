Annual Veterans Day breakfast just around the corner

- News
By Scott White
Special to The PREVIEW
The 17th annual Veterans Day Breakfast is coming up soon.
This year, we will be serving breakfast on Nov. 10 from 7:30 to around 10:30 a.m.
All current and past military personnel are welcome.
We would also like to invite members of the community to come and help serve the veterans this year if they would like to. We are always looking for volunteers.
