Annual ‘Over the Rainbow’ fundraiser set for Pagosa Springs Girls Choir

By Linda Parker

Special to The PREVIEW

Many of you have possibly seen the posts on Facebook, “How Hard did Aging Hit You?” For the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir, aging for us has been extraordinary. With five years behind us, we have been blessed with the generosity of the Pagosa community and the many girls who have shared their talent and music with us.

The girls are now preparing for our annual fundraiser and we would love for you to be a part of this exceptional evening. Your support at this event over the years has helped us to meet our goals and objectives each year, “making dreams come true for young girls in Pagosa Springs.” As in the past, this year’s festive event will feature a silent auction, catered dinner, live musical performances and a dance, all happening at the Ross Aragon Community Center on March 1.

Rain or shine, guests who make their way through the doors of the Community Center on this special Friday will find themselves “Over the Rainbow” — a place where a love of music and song, and the help of a supportive community give the members of the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir opportunities to realize that the dreams they dare to dream really can come true.

This memorable evening begins with a silent auction that beckons with dazzling, must-have offerings generously donated by local artists and businesses. This year’s offerings include baskets galore, gifts for moms-to-be, housewarmings, concert tickets, family outings — the list goes on and on.

An enticingly delicious dinner of roast beef baron carved for each guest, stuffed portobello mushroom and salad will be presented and followed closely by a to-die-for double chocolate Kahlua cake.

The choir members, under the direction of Linda Parker and accompanied by Lauren Highsmith, will join the fun with a short performance to thank their audience for their support. To complete the wonder and delight surrounding the evening, “Over the Rainbow” guests will be invited to don their ruby slippers, cowboy boots or footwear of choice and trip the light fantastic to the ever-popular dance music performed by the San Juan Mountain Boys.

“Over the Rainbow” tickets, which include dinner and entertainment, are $40 per person. They are available for purchase from Goodman’s Department Store, Made in Colorado Shoppe and from any member of the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir. Tables of eight may also be reserved at no additional charge. For additional information regarding the event or tickets, call Parker at 264-1434 or send an email to singpagosa@gmail.com.

Doors for “Over the Rainbow” open at 5 p.m. Browse the incredible auction selections while listening to the music of fingerstyle guitarist Steve Blechschmidt. The silent auction runs from 5 to 7 p.m. A cash bar of beer and wine as well as sodas will be available all evening. Dinner will be served from 5:30 until 6 p.m., then the girls will take the stage.

Guests will be treated to a special musical performance by the choir, who will also kick off the dance at 6:30 p.m. The San Juan Mountain Boys will tune up their guitars for dancing fun until 9 p.m.

Get your tickets now, save the date, March 1, and watch The PREVIEW for more exciting details of this incredible, fun-filled evening.

Proceeds from Pagosa Springs Girls Choir fundraisers are used to help provide scholarships and educational enrichment opportunities for choir members and to help with the organization’s operating costs.

