Annual High Rollers outdoor concert set for July 8 in Town Park

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Dan Janowsky
Special to The PREVIEW
In another of many fun events on the Pagosa Springs summer calendar, The High Rollers Band will again perform in Town Park at 7 p.m. on July 8.
As in the past, barbecue concessions will be sold, baked goods will be auctioned and Pagosa Mountain Morning Rotary will host a beer garden. The event is free, donations are accepted and all proceeds benefit the Pagosa Wrestling Club.
The concert is held annually and large crowds attend to enjoy the superb entertainment provided by the High Rollers; a happy, friendly, community atmosphere; a beautiful setting (outdoor Pagosa by the river) and a price anyone can afford (any donation or none required).
Ask someone who’s attended, it’s a great evening of entertainment and fun for the whole family and the whole community.
Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Concert, Fund Raiser, Lifestyle, Music, Updates