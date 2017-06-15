Annual day with the wolves announced

By Darla Lange

Special to The PREVIEW

Wolfe Brewing Company welcomes Wolfwood Refuge on June 24 from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. There will an educational talk at 1:30 p.m.

Wolfwood is a state and federally licensed rescue facility for wolves and wolfdogs. The refuge originated in Pagosa Springs in 1995. After several years, it became apparent that more space was needed due to the volume of abused animals requiring a permanent home. The refuge purchased 40 acres in Ignacio, where 60 animals currently reside.

After saving animals, Wolfwood’s priority is education. Its outreach program provides an opportunity for over 60 different organizations a year, including local school groups, to meet ambassador animals, do service projects and learn about animal behavior.

Wolfe Brewing Company has sponsored this event for three years. While the event itself is free, if you donate $10 for an original Wolfwood beer glass, the brewery will fill it with a brew or soft drink of your choice.

We encourage families to come and meet the animals, and understand why your kids have been so enthusiastic about their Wolfwood visits to the schools.

Wolfe Brewing Company is located at 2045 Eagle Drive.

For additional information, visit www.wolfwoodrefuge.org.

