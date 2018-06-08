Annual dance recital

Scene … at the Pagosa Springs Dance Academy’s third annual dance recital. Nearly 160 dancers of all ages took to the stage to perform ballet, lyrical, hip hop and acrobatics in the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium. The students performed with grace, strength, style and sass, eliciting lots of laughter and even some tears. It was an entertaining and inspiring evening for all.

