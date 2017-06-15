Ann Marie Bryant

Ann Marie Bryant, age 50, of Pagosa Springs, formerly of Genoa, Colo., passed away June 7 at her home surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with cancer.

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at the Centerpoint Church with Pastor Dave Senne in Pagosa Springs on Monday, June 19, at 4 p.m. A dessert reception will follow.

Ann was born in Genoa, Colo., to Jerry and Esther Chubbuck on Feb. 11, 1967. She attended Genoa High School and graduated in 1985. She went on to earn a degree in psychology and education from Western State College. While attending college, she met and fell in love with her husband, Nathan Bryant. Together they had four wonderful children: Megan (Garrett) Campbell, Breezy Bryant, Emily Bryant and Trevor Bryant.

Ann was a beautiful soul who was always happy and aspired to spread joy throughout life. She taught preschool and elementary school at Our Savior Lutheran Church and Community Bible for 15-plus years and coached girls’ basketball, volleyball and track at the Pagosa Springs Junior High School for 20 years. She loved spending time with, and teaching, her students and athletes daily. She was also very involved with her family’s activities and sports.

Ann enjoyed running, biking, hiking, visiting the ocean and being with her family and friends in her free time. She loved being a mother and nurturer, whether it was for a child or a furry friend. Ann always went above and beyond to love others. She enjoyed providing parties and games (such as scavenger hunts) for her kids and their friends to simply create happiness and laughter for others. She would always look forward to every type of holiday, only because it gave her the perfect excuse to spoil all who were involved. It was very important to her to share her faith in the Lord with her children, students and athletes through mothering, teaching and coaching. She lived a clean and righteous life with the exception of a few vices: chocolate, chocolate, chocolate and bears!

In the last few years, cancer might have stolen Ann’s ability to show her true character. But that wasn’t Ann, and it’s not the Ann we should remember. The Ann everyone should look back and see is the happy, energetic, outgoing, loving, caring, strong and much more momma bear that she thrived to be.

Ann is preceded in death by her father, Jerry Chubbuck, and father-in-law Charles Bryant. Ann is survived by her husband, Nathan Bryant, daughters Megan (Garrett) Campbell; Breezy Bryant; Emily Bryant and son Trevor Bryant, all of Pagosa Springs; mother Esther Chubbuck, of Limon, Colo.; sister Connie Chubbuck, of Pagosa Springs; brother Allen Chubbuck, of Genoa, Colo.; sister-in-law Lanie (Blake) Martin, of Gypsum, Colo.; brother-in-law Travis (Kay Lynn), of Phippsburg, Colo.; mother-in-law Patricia Bryant; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Pagosa Bible Church or Our Savior Lutheran Preschool. The family wishes to extend their extreme gratitude to their friends and family of the Pagosa Springs and Eagle Valley communities and all the wonderful people who supported their family through the difficult years with meals, monetary and emotional support.

