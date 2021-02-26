An evening with Victoria Vox and Jack Maher to be presented online Saturday

By Denise Leslie

Community Concert Hall

at Fort Lewis College

The Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College is continuing the Artists You Should Know Concert Series on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. with Victoria Vox (ukulele, voice and mouth trumpet) and Jack Maher (bass ukulele, voice and guitar) broadcast from their home in Los Angeles, Calif.

Vox and Maher reconnected 18 years after their first meeting at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Mass. Established performers in their own right, they eloped in 2016 and have labeled their duo performances under the moniker Jack and the Vox. Stylistically, they are a bit Americana, jazz, folk and pop, but, really, they have no boundaries and have an extensive catalog of original tunes. In 2019, they toured the East Coast of the U.S., Canada, Czech Republic, the U.K. and Germany.

Denise Leslie said, “Victoria performed in Durango at the Concert Hall at the Park and presented at UkeFest in 2018. Folks just love her wit and singer-songwriter talents. She and her husband, Jack, are true entertainers and this will be a great concert for all ages.”

Tickets are $15 for individual and $25 for family households. A private link will be sent to all ticket purchasers the week prior to the event and is valid for 48 hours. Don’t wait until the last minute.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with any questions at concerthall@fortlewis.edu or 247-7468.

The Community Concert Hall is a not-for-profit, multiuse performance venue located on the campus of Fort Lewis College.